Agnikul Cosmos launches India’s second privately-built rocket Agniban SOrTeD

The 3D-printed manufacturing process is expected to lower the launch cost and cut down the time taken to assemble the vehicle with the start-up looking at flying an orbital mission towards the end of the 2025 fiscal and plans to launch regular flights from the 2025 calendar year. Thursday’s launch will also encourage many private players to enter the space arena.

The flagship launch vehicle, "Agnibaan", is designed to be compatible with the mobile launchpad called "Dhanush", allowing for launch flexibility regardless of location. Agnibaan can be configured to accommodate payloads ranging from 30 kg to 300 kg, ensuring versatility across a wide range of mission requirements.

"All the mission objectives of this controlled vertical ascent flight were met and performance was nominal", the start-up said in a statement. The 18-metre tall rocket is designed for small satellites and can launch payloads of up to 300 kg into 700 km low earth orbit.

The launch will help the start-up gather flight data and ensure optimal functioning of systems for the two-stage orbital launch vehicle, Agnibaan. Thursday’s launch was a boost to Agnikul Cosmos which had to cancel the launch four times in the past due to last-minute technical glitch.

ISRO congratulated Agnikul Cosmos for the successful launch of the Agnibaan SoRTed-01 mission from their launch pad. "A major milestone, as the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realized through additive manufacturing", ISRO wrote on its X account.