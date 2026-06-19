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Homescience

Ancient human ancestors may have first used fire 1.79 million years ago

The oldest evidence of ancient hominins actually making a fire came from a 400,000-year-old Neanderthal site in England.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:18 IST
FireevolutionScienceAnthropology

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