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Are the roots of consciousness hidden in the ancient deep brain?

The inmost region, the subcortex, holds more foundational responsibilities than the upstart upstairs: maintaining arousal, processing emotions, regulating the body and relaying sensory information.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 17:08 IST
BrainSilicon ValleyScienceDeep Brain Stimulationunconscious

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