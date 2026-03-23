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Artemis II: NASA eyes April 2 to launch first crewed Moon mission in 53 years

Artemis II astronauts are tasked with testing the Orion spacecraft's life support systems and conduct experiments in deep space.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:35 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:35 IST
NASASpaceArtemisMoonScience

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