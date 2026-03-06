Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

Asteroid 2024 YR4 will not hit the Moon in 2032, NASA's Webb telescope confirms

According to previous estimates, 2024 Y4 had a little over four per cent chance of colliding with the Moon on December 22, 2032.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Asteroid 2024 YR4's potential location on December 22, 2032.

Asteroid 2024 YR4's potential location on December 22, 2032.

Photo credit: NASA

Asteroid 2024 YR4 photographed by Webb telescope.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 photographed by Webb telescope.

Photo credit: ESA/NASA

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 13:40 IST
NASAScience NewsMoonScienceAsteroidTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us