Asteroid named after Bengaluru astrophysicist

The asteroid (215884) Jayantmurthy was discovered at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona in 2005, and named after Murthy in recognition of his work in the NASA New Horizons science team to observe the ultraviolet background radiation in the universe.

The celestial body goes around the Sun in an orbit that lies between that of Mars and Jupiter once every 3.3 years.

“I am thrilled to have an asteroid named after me, in connection with my work on the New Horizons team, led by Alan Stern. I am working on the cosmic ultraviolet background, including the extragalactic light from Alice (an onboard instrument), on New Horizons”, said Murthy. "We look at the darkest part of the sky and try to find out the sources of such radiation."

Such research, Murthy says, is best done from far out in the Solar System, where light from the Sun and the interplanetary medium is minimized. The New Horizons probe that was launched in 2006, flew past Pluto in 2015, studying the tiny body in unprecedented detail. It has since gone far beyond.

The mission is helping astrobiologists understand worlds at the edge of our solar system by making the first reconnaissance of the Pluto system and venturing deeper into the distant, mysterious Kuiper Belt – a relic of solar system formation.

Murthy retired from the IIA in 2021 and has been an Honorary Professor at the institute since then. He was also the acting Director of the institute from July 2018 to Oct 2019.

"He is an open-minded researcher, a cool mentor, and a great leader; this recognition is undoubtedly well-deserved. Everyone who knows him must be thrilled to know that there's now a 'Jayantmurthy' up in the sky," said Joice Mathew from Mt Stromlo Observatory in Australia, and a former student of Murthy.