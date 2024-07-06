Awesomeness

Not only does the ocean contain most of the earth’s water but it also covers about 99% of the living space on our planet. Yes, it covers 71% of the surface but you have to also consider the depth (upto 10 kms in some places). The bottom of the ocean has ridges, trenches, plateaus, and canyons. When the tectonic plates move apart and move closer together, molten magma rises. All this geological activity makes for the production of about 37 of the essential minerals that we need to survive. Tsunamis are caused by large and sudden displacements of the ocean. Large earthquakes below or near the ocean floor are the most common cause but it could also be an underwater earthquake or a landslide. Did you know that the tallest waterfall is actually in the ocean? It’s called the Denmark Strait cataract, located between Greenland and Iceland, and drops 3,500 m. The tallest land-based waterfall is less than 1,000 m. We still don’t know very much about all the various life forms that could be living in those depths. Though we don’t have an absolute number, the ocean is believed to be home to 15% of all living creatures on this planet.