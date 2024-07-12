Bananas used to make car, bicycle parts? US research students develop new biomaterial

Research students at University of Maine System, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville developed a banana based biomaterial to manufacture lightweight parts for cars and bicycles.

The study was conducted under the supervision of Cait Clarkson and Amber Hubbard, both ORNL R&D associate staff members in the Sustainable Manufacturing Technologies group, Interesting Engineering reported.

The aim of developing this material is to reduce carbon footprint by minimising the use of traditional materials such as glass fibres, carbon fibres or metallic alloys.

The material is renewable, biodegradable, and could consume less energy.

Interesting Engineering quoted Emma Drake, a junior at Auburn University who said, “We went through the whole stages of a research project in one summer”.

“I was able to get a bunch of really cool experiences both looking at analytical techniques and the extent of their chemical modification,” she added.