<p>Bengaluru is fighting an invisible enemy as the city’s UV index took a jump scare to ‘13’ on Monday noon (March 9), a score cited as ‘extreme’ on the scale, causing serious health concerns around exposure.</p><p>The time window between 11 AM to 4 PM is mostly when the radiation peaks and exposure must be avoided during these hours.</p><p>Experts warn such a high UV index can pose a significant threat to public health, increasing the risks of skin burn, tissue damage and skin cancer. The bearable mercury makes the situation even riskier as people won’t fear stepping out to run errands. </p><p>On Monday, the city recorded a temperature of 29 degrees C at noon, however, the UV index sat at a high 13. Experts are concerned the levels are abnormally high for a season when peak summer hasn’t kicked in properly. Even the forecast shows an average ‘12’ score for the week ahead, making this a long standing concern and not a temporary peak.<br><br></p>.At 35.7 degrees Celsius, Delhi records highest maximum temperature for first week of March in 50 years.<p><strong>Why is ‘13’ an extreme score?</strong></p><p>According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ultraviolet radiation can penetrate the skin and reach the underlying tissues. On exposure, it can cause significant damage to skin and eyes.</p><p>Ultraviolet Index (UVI) is a measure of the amount of UV radiations reaching at a place at a certain time. It records the severity of radiation in terms of a numeric scale which is as follows:</p><p>0-2 (low)</p><p>3-5 (Moderate)</p><p>6-7 (High)</p><p>8-10 (Very High)</p><p>11 and above (Extreme).</p><p>As per the table, the index stands far beyond its safety levels.</p><p><strong>Health hazards of radiation exposure</strong></p><p>Radiation from the Sun has both benefits and concerns. While it can be a vital source of Vitamin D, it also carries some health hazards. Some of which are as follows:</p><ul><li><p>A short time exposure to UV radiation can cause skin burn, an injury to tissue caused by heat.</p></li><li><p>Repeated or prolonged exposure also increases the risk of eye deformities. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Over exposure of radiation can also lead to skin cancer. In fact, melanoma, a deadly skin cancer if often caused by exposure to UV light.</p></li></ul><p><strong>How to protect yourself from the radiation?</strong></p><p>The following are some measures one can take to avoid exposure to UV radiations:</p><ul><li><p>Avoid going out during peak noon hours.</p></li><li><p>Try covering your body to the fullest before stepping out in the sun.</p></li><li><p>Apply sunscreen all over your face and hands.</p></li><li><p>Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.</p></li></ul>