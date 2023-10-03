Beyond Pluto, New Horizons gets a reprieve from NASA

Although New Horizons’ day-to-day operational needs are modest, they add up to a cost of nearly $10 million per year. Last year NASA approved a mission extension—but only through September 2024 rather than 2025, as requested by Stern and his team. At that point, NASA had planned to end the spacecraft’s planetary science studies in favor of a focus on heliophysics by repurposing New Horizons to exclusively examine how our home star shapes conditions in the outer solar system and toward the hazy boundary with interstellar space. That transition would swap the mission from NASA’s Planetary Science Division to its Heliophysics Division. And given that Stern and his team did not heed the space agency’s request to submit a proposal by November 2022 to dedicate New Horizons solely to heliophysics, the transition would remove them from the mission, too. “We refused to write a proposal that terminated the Kuiper Belt science,” Stern says. “It’s outrageous that you would terminate the only mission purpose-built and sent to the Kuiper Belt while it’s still collecting unique data.”