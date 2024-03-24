Bharat Biotech begins clinical trials of Tuberculosis vaccine on adults in India

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman Bharat Biotech said “Our quest for a more effective vaccine against Tuberculosis received a big boost today, with clinical trials in India. Our goal to develop TB vaccines to prevent disease in adults and adolescents has taken a big step today.”

The Mtbvac vaccine has passed several milestones before entering clinical trials in India. After the recent completion of a Phase-2 dose finding trial, a double-blind controlled Phase-3 clinical trial in newborns has been started in 2023 to compare the vaccine with the current BCG vaccine.