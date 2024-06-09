Body language: Science or pseudoscience?

So where does one start? By analysing facial expressions? Not at all, says Gaurav. “The face is that part of the body that can be easily controlled because your face and my face have a social contract. I can control my face when I want to smile if I know it’s inappropriate. So, the most reliable part of the body that needs to be looked at is the feet.” This is based on the principle that the part of the body further away from the brain is the toughest to control. Ever started tapping your feet while listening to music without consciously thinking of it? Or jiggling your feet nervously while waiting for an important meeting? It’s often an unconscious movement that indicates deeper signals. “So if somebody is really interested in talking to you, both the feet will be pointed towards you,” he says, and points out that disinterest would show in someone’s feet pointed away from you and toward the exit.