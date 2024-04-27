Body or the brain: Where does Parkinson’s begin?

Although Parkinson’s was first described more than 200 years ago, there’s no known cure even today, possibly because scientists are yet to understand what causes the disease. So far, scientists have uncovered that a misfolded protein, called alpha-synuclein, gradually accumulates in the brain and forms Lewy bodies. These protein clumps kill nerve cells that produce dopamine—a neurotransmitter vital for movement and memory—causing the symptoms often seen. For years, scientists thought genes and the environment might play a role in who develops Parkinson’s, but the exact mechanism remained blurry.