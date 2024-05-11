Carbon dioxide just took an ominous, record-breaking jump

Researchers have recorded the largest jump in global average carbon dioxide emissions leading to a record level of climate-warming gases in the atmosphere. This unprecedented rise comes as the Earth has experienced its 11th month in a row of record-breaking temperatures and a string of climate change-fueled disasters.

“It's a new milestone and it helps reinforce the point that CO2 is still rising faster than ever overall in the atmosphere,” said Ralph Keeling, director of the CO2 Program at the University of California at San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, which has tracked the gas at Mauna Loa Observatory since the 1950s.

In March, the monthly average concentration of carbon dioxide was 4.7 parts per million (ppm) higher than in March 2023, reaching a record 425.22 ppm. In the late 1950s when scientists first started tracking global CO2 concentrations, levels were at roughly 315 parts per million. Levels usually peak in spring owing to plants growing in the Northern Hemisphere, which pull the gas from the atmosphere over the summer. As of Thursday, they stood at 427.48 ppm.