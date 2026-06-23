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Cats age similar to humans, may provide insights into ageing-related diseases: Study

The brain changes are found in conditions commonly associated with ageing.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 11:31 IST
catsSciencestudyanti-ageing

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