Cells that make up our body

There are more red blood cells and platelets in the human body than any other cells—about 29 trillion of them, nearly four times the number of all others. These cells do not have a nucleus and are among the smallest of cells. At 3.4 trillion, white blood cells, which include lymphocytes, T-cells, and neutrophils, come next, followed by epithelial cells that form our skin and the lining of various organs. In addition to all these human cells, our body has a whopping 38 trillion bacterial cells!