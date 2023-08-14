Chandrayaan-3 achieves near-circular orbit, next op on August 16

“Orbit circularisation phase commences. Precise manoeuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km,” the space agency said. The next operation is scheduled for Wednesday, at around 8.30 am.

On August 9, the previous orbit-lowering manoeuvre – performed by the Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network here – had achieved a 174 km x 1437 km orbit. With the scheduled operation on Wednesday, Isro plans to further lower the spacecraft, to a 100 km x 100 km orbit.

The separation of the lander module from the propulsion module is scheduled for August 17, to set up the powered descent phase for the spacecraft.

The lunar orbit insertion of the spacecraft was done on August 5. Chandrayaan-3, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14, is set for a landing on the moon on August 23.