Chandrayaan-3 rover moves 100 metres from the lander

“Good news is that the rover has moved almost 100 metres from the lander, and we are going to start the process of making both of them sleep in the coming one or two days because it has to withstand the night,” Somanath added.

Earlier this week, the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover made the first-ever in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole.

“These in-situ measurements confirm the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region unambiguously, something that was not feasible by the instruments onboard the orbiters,” the agency had said.

The collected plasma light is spectrally resolved and detected by detectors such as Charge Coupled Devices. Since each element emits a characteristic set of wavelengths of light when it's in a plasma state, the elemental composition of the material is determined, ISRO said.

Another instrument onboard the Rover also confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region, through another technique.