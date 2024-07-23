Chimpanzees found to share humans' style of 'conversing'

Researchers explained that structured conversations are a "hallmark" of human communication, in which each person involved takes "fast-paced turns of 200 milliseconds on average." While humans around the world, across places and cultures, are known to follow similar conversational patterns, the researchers, including those at the University of St Andrews, UK, wanted to know if chimpanzees too follow these patterns, even though they are known to "converse" through gestures more than through speech.