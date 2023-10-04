Chronic underfunding dogging efforts to address air pollution

Air pollution is claiming the lives of 70 lakh people every year but chronic underfunding is dogging efforts to address the problem, with just 1% of all international development funds committed to projects to tackle the issue, The State of Global Air Quality Funding 2023 said.



The report by Climate Policy Initiative and commissioned by global philanthropic organisation Clean Air Fund, seeks to accelerate progress on clean air and arrest the damage inflicted by toxic air on health, climate and economy.



A study by the World Health Organisation has warned that the combined effects of ambient air pollution and household air pollution are associated with 67 lakh premature deaths every year. On the other hand, the US Environmental Protection Agency in its 2011 report on benefits and costs of a policy to reduce air pollution, found that every $1 spent on air pollution control yielded benefits worth $30.



"Despite this, too many international donors are still overlooking and underfunding projects that address toxic air. As this report reveals, only 1% of international development funding ($17.3 billion) and 2% of international public climate finance ($11.6 billion) was expressly committed to targeting air pollution over the last six years for which full data is available," the State of Global Air Quality Funding said.



India, Nepal left behind



Citing a study by Health Effects Initiative, the study said the top two countries with the highest population-weighted annual average PM2.5 exposure -- India and Nepal -- each received less than 1% of the total funds.



The report, however, took note of the World Bank fund for the electrification of transport in Kolkata, the second most polluted city in India. It also noted assistance programme by C40 Cities supporting clean air initiatives in India, Southeast Asia and Latin America.



While taking note of the positive changes, especially the decline of funds for fossil fuel-prolonging projects since 2019, the study highlighted the major problems in the funding system. "Among other gaps, African countries are being left behind and receive only 5% (or $0.76 billion) of all outdoor air quality funding between 2017 and 2021 despite the continent being home to half of the world’s top ten countries with the highest level of air pollution," it said.



The report recommended a substantial increase in the volume of funding and urged funders to better incorporate air quality co-benefits into climate and health projects. "Priority should be given to increasing grant and concessional finance and to ensuring that funding reaches all countries and regions in need," it said.



It encouraged national policymakers and regulators to track and report on government spending on air quality to increase transparency and assess progress over time.