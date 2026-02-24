<p>A newly discovered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/space/once-in-80000-years-indian-astrophotographers-capture-stunning-pictures-of-comet-3231689">comet </a>is hurtling toward the Sun for a super close encounter. Designated C/2026 A1, this comet was found on January 13 and it will make its closest approach to the Sun (perihelion) on April 4. Astronomers estimate that it will get within 8 lakh kilometres of the Sun on a 'hairpin' trajectory and may disintegrate due to the immense heat and tidal forces.</p><p>But if it survives, which is highly unlikely, we might be able to see the comet during daytime.</p><p><strong>What you should know about comet C/2026 A1</strong></p><p>Comet C/2026 A1 was discovered by four astronomers - Alain Maury, Georges Attard, Daniel Parrott and Florian Signoret - at the AMACS1 observatory in San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. These astronomers lead the asteroid search program called MAPS which is an acronym of their last name initials. </p><p>According to <a href="https://theskylive.com/c2026a1-info">The Sky Live</a>, the comet is around 191 million kilometres from Earth in the constellation Eridanus. </p>. <p>Comet MAPS belongs to the Kreutz family of comets which are said to have originated from a 'progenitor' comet that was ripped apart during its encounter with the Sun thousands of years ago. </p><p>The NASA-ESA Solar and Heliophysics Observatory (SOHO) have reportedly discovered over 4,500 Kreutz comets which are relatively smaller in size. Comet MAPS has an estimated width of 2.4 kilometres and it was 299 million km from the Sun at the time of its discovery. This makes it the farthest sungrazer comet ever found. </p>.Discovery of '3I/ATLAS': An interstellar guest travelling our Solar System.<p><strong>How to spot it in India?</strong></p><p>The comet is currently best visible in the southern hemisphere. So naturally, all residents across the country may not be able to spot. People in mid-southern latitudes including southern India, however, have a relatively better chance after dusk. </p><p>Since it has a low declination, the comet can be spotted best after sunset just above the horizon in the western sky. Try to find a location unobstructed with trees or buildings.</p><p>The visibility is expected to improve when the comet gets near perihelion and grows a tail. Scientists say if the comet survives perihelion without disintegrating, it can grow significantly brighter, even more than Venus, otherwise we're looking at a flop show. But if Comet MAPS doesn't disintegrate, observers in the northern hemisphere will be in for a treat after April 4 as the comet's tail will be visible for several days during mid-twilight. </p>