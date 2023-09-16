Cost-effective treatment shrinks head, neck tumours by 90%

Low-dose immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy can shrink head and neck tumours by over 90 per cent, a pilot study from HCG Hospital has found.
With around two lakh reported cases annually, head and neck cancer accounts for 35 per cent of all cancers in India.
The treatment is highly cost-effective and has no additional side effects, said Dr Satheesh CT, director of clinical trials at HCG.
The study, conducted among 12 people aged between 54 and 76, showed that all patients' tumours had shrunk by over 90 per cent, post treatment. They were administered the low-dose immunotherapy drug Nivolumab along with chemotherapy. Instead of the standard 3 mg of Nivolumab per kg of body weight, they were given 40 mg every two weeks.
The treatment was also found to have a potential role in improving the longevity and quality of life of patients with locally advanced inner cheek cancer.