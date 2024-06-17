Could Elon Musk's Starlink exacerbate ozone depletion? Scientists issue warning

With the catastrophic effects of climate change becoming increasingly apparent in the growing intensity of extreme weather events, a new threat has been identified that could prevent the Earth's atmosphere from healing itself—satellite internet.

Companies like Elon Musk's Starlink are growing their satellite internet network by assembling together 'megaconstellations', but scientists fear that such activities could lead to "significant ozone depletion".

In a study published on Geophysical Research Letters, researchers from the University of Southern California highlighted this new threat, warning that harmful substances left behind by satellites could linger for "decades" in the Earth's atmosphere.