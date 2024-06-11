'Cryptoterrestrials' could be living among us, Harvard researchers suggest

What are 'cryptoterrestrials'?

'Cryptoterrestrials' are said to be the ancient civilisation, technically more advanced than the human race, "that was largely destroyed long ago (e.g., by flood), but continued to exist in remnant form.” The study, in what it calls an "apparent testimony" to this cites Dr Shirley Wright, Albert Einstein’s former assistant, who claimed that survivors of the famous Roswell crash in1974, were "biological entities" that they were "actually humans, but an advanced form."

The study also explains the other subsets of 'Cryptoterrestrials' - Hominid or theropod cryptoterrestrials, former extraterrestrial or extratempestrial cryptoterrestrials and magical Cryptoterrestrials.

According to the researchers, Hominid or theropod cryptoterrestrials are technologically advanced non-human civilisation that consists of "some terrestrial animal which evolved to live in stealth (e.g., underground), perhaps a hominid, or alternatively a species much more distantly related to us (e.g., descendants of unknown, intelligent dinosaurs)."

The Former extraterrestrial or extratempestrial cryptoterrestrials, it says are aliens "or our intertemporal descendants who 'arrived' on Earth from elsewhere in the cosmos or from the human future, respectively, and concealed themselves in stealth."

Magical cryptoterrestrials are entities, which are "less like homegrown aliens and more like earthbound angels, relating to the world inhabited by humans in ways that (at least from our present perspective) are less technological than magical, who are known in European languages by names like fairies, elves, nymphs, etc."

According to the study, the 'cryptoterrestrials' could help identify the reasons for the frequently cited unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).