Homescience

'Cryptoterrestrials' could be living among us, Harvard researchers suggest

'Cryptoterrestrials' are said to be the ancient civilisation, technically more advanced than the human race, 'that was largely destroyed long ago (e.g., by flood), but continued to exist in remnant form.'
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 15:44 IST
If this new speculative paper of Harvard Human Flourishing Program is anything to believed, we humans could well be living with a bunch of advanced 'cryptoterrestrials', which according to a new study "intelligent beings concealed in stealth" could be living on the earth, if not at least its near environs, moon.

Yes, that's exactly what this yet to be peer-reviewed study by the researchers from Harvard’s Human Flourishing Program and Montana Technological University suggests. According to them, the 'cryptoterrestrials', the "intelligent beings concealed in stealth here on Earth (e.g., underground), and/or its near environs (e.g., the moon), and/or even "walking among us" (e.g., passing as humans). "

What are 'cryptoterrestrials'?

'Cryptoterrestrials' are said to be the ancient civilisation, technically more advanced than the human race, "that was largely destroyed long ago (e.g., by flood), but continued to exist in remnant form.” The study, in what it calls an "apparent testimony" to this cites Dr Shirley Wright, Albert Einstein’s former assistant, who claimed that survivors of the famous Roswell crash in1974, were "biological entities" that they were "actually humans, but an advanced form."

The study also explains the other subsets of 'Cryptoterrestrials' - Hominid or theropod cryptoterrestrials, former extraterrestrial or extratempestrial cryptoterrestrials and magical Cryptoterrestrials.

According to the researchers, Hominid or theropod cryptoterrestrials are technologically advanced non-human civilisation that consists of "some terrestrial animal which evolved to live in stealth (e.g., underground), perhaps a hominid, or alternatively a species much more distantly related to us (e.g., descendants of unknown, intelligent dinosaurs)."

The Former extraterrestrial or extratempestrial cryptoterrestrials, it says are aliens "or our intertemporal descendants who 'arrived' on Earth from elsewhere in the cosmos or from the human future, respectively, and concealed themselves in stealth."

Magical cryptoterrestrials are entities, which are "less like homegrown aliens and more like earthbound angels, relating to the world inhabited by humans in ways that (at least from our present perspective) are less technological than magical, who are known in European languages by names like fairies, elves, nymphs, etc."

According to the study, the 'cryptoterrestrials' could help identify the reasons for the frequently cited unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Published 11 June 2024, 15:44 IST
Science NewsHarvard Universityresearch papers

