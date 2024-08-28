CSIR-NIO holds workshop on harnessing potential of marine venom in Mumbai

With its potential for breakthroughs in drug discovery, biotechnology, and environmental conservation, marine venom, which is found in creatures like jellyfish, sea anemones, and cone snails, offers a rich source of bioactive compounds for therapeutic applications.

Coordinated by Dr. Narsinh L. Thakur, Senior Principal Scientist & Head of Chemical Oceanography Division at CSIR-NIO, the event was part of the outreach activities of the CSIR-funded Niche Creating Project on Biodiversity & Chemodiversity of venomous marine organisms.

Dr. Usha Mukundan, the Director of Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College, talked about the significance of collaborative research in addressing societal challenges.

Dr. Himanshu Dawda, Principal of RJ College, extended a warm welcome to all participants and dignitaries. The opening address was given by Dr. Mandar Nanajkar, Principal Scientist & Head PME at CSIR-NIO, while Dr Thakur provided an overview of the workshop.

The event was also graced by Sanika Gupte, Convener of the workshop & Head of Zoology Department and Dr. Geeta Joshi, Organizing Secretary.

The workshop attracted a diverse group of 150 academicians, scientists, research scholars, and postgraduate students from across Mumbai. Participants engaged in a series of insightful sessions led by experts.

Dr Thakur presented a comprehensive lecture on the biodiversity and chemodiversity of venomous marine organisms. An interactive session on the "Identification of Marine Venomous Organisms" was led by Dr. Mandar Nanajkar and Dr. Kalyan De, scientists from CSIR-NIO, Goa.

Additional notable sessions included talks on the venomous marine organisms of the Mumbai coast by Pradip Patade, Co-founder of Marine Life of Mumbai, and on the functional characterization of ion channel toxins from marine ribbon worms by Prof. Jan Tytgat, Head of the Laboratory for Toxicology and Pharmacology at KU Leuven, Belgium, who joined remotely.

An interactive session with the CSIR-NIO team, led by Mr. Venkat Krishnamurthy, Principal Technical Officer, and anchored by Dr. Geeta Joshi, provided participants with the opportunity to explore educational and research opportunities at CSIR-NIO.