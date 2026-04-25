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Decoding India's Kalpakkam milestone

By achieving a self-sustaining reaction, the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor paves the way for large-scale thorium use, writes Dennis C Joy
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 21:33 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 21:33 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNuclearSpecialsScience

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