Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

Did scientists just detect an exploding black hole?

In 1974, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking calculated that black holes leak and eventually explode, releasing energy that had been entombed for centuries in a sort of mini-replica of the Big Bang.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 05:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 05:47 IST
ScientistsScienceBlack Hole

Follow us on :

Follow Us