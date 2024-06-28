Dude looks like a human: Scientists attach living skin on robots to make it smile

With each passing day the line of demarcation between science and science fiction tends to get thinner and blurrier. Inventions often shown or maybe foretold by sci-fi films are now becoming a reality. Thus, the same can be said about Japan which has recently found a way to make robots more human.

In 1927, a German expressionist science-fiction film named Metropolis was released under the direction of Fritz Lang. Despite the film touching upon a variety of subjects, the introduction of a robot named Maria who bore striking resemblance to the human of the same name paved the way for a new era of science fiction films. Now, it appears that fiction is becoming reality—Japanese scientists may have just taken their first step in making a true humanoid.

Scientists have discovered a way to attach living skin to the face of a robot in order to give them a realistic smile along with other facial features, BBC reported.

The breakthrough came from copying tissue structures in people, according to the team at Tokyo University.

Though the facial features aren't perfect yet, scientists believe they have crossed the first hurdle in their quest to achieve a convincing looking humanoid which has self-healing skin that will not easily rip or tear.