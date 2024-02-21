Early puberty in first-born daughters linked to high stress during mother's pregnancy

New Delhi: Early signs of puberty in first-born daughters could be associated with high stress levels their mothers experienced while pregnant, new research has found.

Researchers said that they examined adrenal puberty, which is marked by changes like the growth of body hair, pimples and aspects of cognitive maturation, but does not include breast development or the onset of menstruation in girls or testicular enlargement in boys.

The team of researchers, led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), US, said they did not find these correlations between stress levels during pregnancy and early maturation signs in both boys and daughters who were not first-born.

They said the findings are important for practical and policy solutions that contribute to greater access to healthcare and the general wellbeing of pregnant mothers.

"This research adds to the body of knowledge in our field showing the significant and lifelong impacts to women and their offspring when it comes to prenatal emotional, environmental and other factors," said anthropologist Molly Fox, UCLA, and lead author of the study published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology.