Easier to make beer in space? Scientists realise microgravity aids in faster fermentation

Gravity, the force that governs everything from how 'heavy' we feel to the formation of crystals and fluid dynamics, significantly impacts many processes without which life could not survive on earth. However, the absence of gravity can have its benefits. Experiments at the International Space Station (ISS) have shown that drug crystals and 3D prints can be developed more effectively in microgravity.

Now, the experiments have extended to how beer yeast behaves in such conditions. Scientists at the University of Florida conducted an experiment by recreating a mini 'space environment' on Earth with a controlled microgravity setting. The study was aimed to observe the fermentation process of beer yeast, reportedly.

“We are absolutely going to be conducting fermentations under microgravity in the future, as we continue space exploration, and there are going to be outcomes that will be very difficult for us to predict,” Interesting Engineering quoted Andrew MacIntosh, the study’s author, who is an associate professor of food science.

He emphasised the need to anticipate these outcomes to plan future microgravity processes more effectively.