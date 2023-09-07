Explained | How Covid affects the heart

There is a small risk of developing myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in the weeks after getting an mRNA Covid vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. However, the risk of myocarditis after having Covid is much higher. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that males ages 12 to 29 — who have the greatest risk of vaccine complications — were four to eight times more likely to develop myocarditis following a Covid infection than in the three weeks after receiving a dose of vaccine. For males 30 and older, the risk of myocarditis was 28 times higher from Covid than from the vaccine.