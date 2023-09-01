Explained | What colour is the Sun?

Except that’s not really the case. This answer is true for sunlight in space before it hits our atmosphere. Astronauts, for example, see the sun as white (not that they look directly at it, because vision is generally considered a big plus when working in space). When the sunlight travels through our air, however, some of it gets absorbed or scattered away. Not all colors are affected equally: light toward the blue end gets scattered away much more than red does. That’s why the sky is blue—we see that scattered light coming from all over the sky, which tints it cerulean. The sun doesn’t emit as much purple light as blue, and our eyes aren’t as sensitive to purple, so the sky doesn’t look violet, even though that color scatters even more than blue. This process changes the color of the sun a bit. Removing the bluer light from the sun should make it look a bit yellower.