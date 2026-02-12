Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

First solar eclipse of 2026 on Feb 17: When, where and how to watch it in India?

The year 2026 brings not one, but two solar eclipses, the annular solar eclipse on February 17 and the total solar eclipse on August 12.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 09:00 IST
IndiaNASAScience NewsSolar eclipseEclipseTotal Solar Eclipse

Follow us on :

Follow Us