Five things you probably have wrong about the T-Rex

By Abi Crane for The Conversation

Southampton: An icon from the age of dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) has featured in everything from blockbuster movies to the shape of chicken nuggets. As a creature to be feared for its bone-crushing bite or ridiculed for its inability to give a high five, T-Rex has captured the imagination of children and adults alike.

One skeleton broke records in 2020 when it sold at auction for $32 million (€25 million). But how well do you really know T-Rex? Here is the truth behind five common misconceptions about this dinosaur.

Myth: T rex had bad eyesight

Scientists think that T-Rex had excellent vision, despite what Jurassic Park might have you believe. The grapefruit-sized eyes of T-Rex could have distinguished objects with up to five times more precision than those of a falcon and 13 times better than a human.

They also had superior colour vision. Like birds and crocodiles, T-Rex could distinguish more colours of the rainbow than humans and see ultraviolet light. Although it makes for good dramatic tension in fiction, standing still would not hide you from a hungry T-Rex.

Myth: Chickens are the direct descendants of T-Rex

This myth has its origins in truth. All birds, including chickens, are not only descendants of dinosaurs but are themselves dinosaurs. Birds belong to a lineage of dinosaurs closely related to the raptors (including Velociraptor).

Early birds, such as Archaeopteryx, had wings like modern birds but teeth and long tails like their ancestors. These ancient birds first appeared in the Jurassic period, millions of years before T-Rex evolved.