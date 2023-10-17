From hunted to hunter: Neanderthals preyed on cave lions, study finds

Stone Age-cartoon enthusiasts will recall that Fred Flintstone polished off racks of brontosaurus ribs and that Wilma Flintstone swanned around in a Siberian mastodon fur coat. As it turns out, the Neanderthals of, say, 46,000 BC may have had similar dining habits and tastes in daywear.

An academic paper published Thursday in the journal 'Scientific Reports' proposes that our long-extinct ancestors not only were the first humans to kill and butcher large predators, but that they also used the hides for cultural purposes and perhaps even dressed in them.