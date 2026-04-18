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G20 satellite expected to be launched in 2027: ISRO chief Narayanan

Narayanan said ISRO is working towards sending a human to the moon by 2040.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:48 IST
G20ISROScience NewsSatelliteScience

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