Genetic study shows why some east Indian tribes are adopting Indo-European languages

Hyderabad: A large-scale genetic study by scientists at the CCMB in Hyderabad and the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in Lucknow suggested that industrialisation and cultural exchange caused Austroasiatic and Indo-European languages to mix among some East Indian tribal populations.

About 5 per cent of Indians speak Austroasiatic languages, largely among the ancient tribal populations of Odisha, Chattisgarh, and Jharkhand. Overall, the Austroasiatic speakers have retained their languages firmly for the last 4000 years. However, recently, some of these populations have started adopting Indo-European languages.

A recent study led by Dr. Kumarasamy Thangaraj at the CSIR Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and Dr. Niraj Rai at the DST-Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow, shed light on understanding these changes in the ancient tribes of East India. Cell Press has published the findings in the international journal Heliyon.

This is the first high-throughput genetic study of the East Indian tribal populations. The researchers studied four major tribal populations—Bathudi, Bhumij, Ho, and Mahali—from Odisha. They examined the genetic affinities of these populations and a few Indo-European speakers from nearby areas.