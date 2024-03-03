How are mini rockets and scale models made for ISRO

Ramanathan Swaminathan, affectionately known as Ramji will celebrate his 80th birthday in a few months.

While many at this age are deep into retirement, Ramji, an engineer, challenges the norm by passionately pursuing his hobby of crafting scale models.

These scale models are now commissioned by ISRO and the Indian Railways.

What began in his home garage has now evolved into a thriving company called Craftizan, with over 100 employees.

He is a living proof that dreams, and passion know no age limit.

Watch the video to know more about Ramji’s success story.