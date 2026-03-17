A cooling event in Greenland 8,200 years ago weakened India's monsoon through global climate teleconnections.

In one line

Key points

• Freshwater influx A major cooling event in Greenland (~3°C drop) occurred 8,200 years ago due to freshwater influx into the North Atlantic, disrupting global climate systems.

• Monsoon impact in India Pollen analysis from Tuman Lake in Chhattisgarh showed reduced monsoon intensity during the event, shifting vegetation toward drier conditions.

• Global climate teleconnection Cooling in Greenland disrupted Atlantic circulation, altering atmospheric patterns and weakening India's monsoon despite the distance.

• Historical climate sensitivity The study highlights how India's monsoon has long been sensitive to global climate shifts, offering insights into future monsoon responses.