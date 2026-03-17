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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
A cooling event in Greenland 8,200 years ago weakened India's monsoon through global climate teleconnections.
Key points
• Freshwater influx
A major cooling event in Greenland (~3°C drop) occurred 8,200 years ago due to freshwater influx into the North Atlantic, disrupting global climate systems.
• Monsoon impact in India
Pollen analysis from Tuman Lake in Chhattisgarh showed reduced monsoon intensity during the event, shifting vegetation toward drier conditions.
• Global climate teleconnection
Cooling in Greenland disrupted Atlantic circulation, altering atmospheric patterns and weakening India's monsoon despite the distance.
• Historical climate sensitivity
The study highlights how India's monsoon has long been sensitive to global climate shifts, offering insights into future monsoon responses.
• Research methodology
Scientists used fossil pollen from lake sediments and radiocarbon dating to reconstruct past climate conditions and monsoon strength.
Key statistics
3°C
Temperature drop in Greenland
8,200 years ago
Timeframe of the event
1.2 metres
Sediment core length analyzed
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
An infographic showing Korba district in Chhattisgarh, and the Core Monsoon Zone of India (dark black and bold lines)
Published 17 March 2026, 09:10 IST