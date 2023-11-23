How electricity is changing around the world

Carbon-free electricity has never been more plentiful. Wind and solar power have taken off over the past two decades, faster than experts ever expected. But it hasn’t yet been enough to halt the rise of coal- and gas-burning generation.

That’s because global demand for electricity has grown even faster than clean energy, leaving fossil fuels to fill the gap.

The dynamic has pushed up carbon emissions from the power sector at a time when scientists say they need to be falling — and fast — to avoid dangerous levels of global warming.

Much of the rising power demand has come from rapidly-developing countries such as China and India, where new coal plants are still coming online alongside wind and solar farms to power meteoric economic growth. But many industrialized nations are also not moving away from fossil fuels fast enough to meet their stated climate change goals.

Even on today’s trajectory, many experts expect that fossil-fueled power will peak globally in the next few years. It’s already falling in major economies such as the United States and Europe, and analysts expect China, by far the world’s largest power producer, to begin reducing coal-fired generation soon.

The world’s climate future will depend, in large part, on what happens next.

Experts broadly agree that keeping global temperature rise to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, the world’s self-imposed climate goal — and ideally as low as 1.5 degrees — will require peaking and then rapidly reducing fossil-fueled power, in favor of carbon-free sources, such as wind and solar. (The world has already warmed about 1.2 degrees since preindustrial times.)

“The big question,” said Dave Jones, an electricity analyst at Ember, a London-based think tank, is whether countries can increase the pace of renewable energy deployment so that they’re not just bringing down power sector emissions slowly, but “actually enabling deep and rapid carbon dioxide emissions cuts.”

That question will take center stage at a global climate summit later this month.

The stakes are enormous.

The power sector is already the world’s single biggest source of planet-warming emissions. And plans to decarbonize many other parts of the global economy — such as transportation, buildings and industry — also rely on plugging in to cleaner power.

How electricity generation has changed in recent decades for the world’s major power producers, both rich countries and rapidly-developing ones, helps explain today’s global picture and underscores the climate challenges ahead.

Falling Fossil Fuels

In the United States and much of Europe, fossil-fueled power generation has been declining for years, especially coal. It has even started to fall in coal-reliant Australia.

The rapid growth of renewable energy has played a major role.

Wind turbines and solar panels generated 22 per cent of the European Union’s electricity last year, up from less than 1per cent two decades ago. The United States made 15per cent of its electricity from wind and solar energy last year, which is slightly more than the global average.