Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

How to watch the rare Venus-Jupiter conjunction in June?

The two planets will be less than two degrees apart in the evening sky on June 9, recreating last year's event from August.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 09:09 IST
ScienceTrendingJupiterVenus

Follow us on :

Follow Us