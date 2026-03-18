How to watch the rare Venus-Jupiter conjunction in June?

<p>If you missed the rare Venus-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/asteroid-that-doomed-the-dinosaurs-originated-beyond-jupiter-3152535">Jupiter </a>conjunction in 2025, the month of June is bringing another opportunity. The two planets will be less than two degrees apart in the evening sky on June 9, recreating last year's event from August. </p><p>A conjunction is a phenomenon when two objects appear close together, even if they're very far apart in space.</p><p>On March 8, Venus had a conjunction with Saturn and the two were just one degree apart in the western sky after sunset, even though they were separated by a nearly 1.5 billion kilometres. </p>.On earth as it is in heaven: Celestial spectacle enthralls skygazers in Bengaluru.<p><strong>How to see Venus-Jupiter conjunction in June 2026?</strong></p><p>Skywatchers will have ample time to spot the two planets cosying up together, even days before they reach the closest distance. According to <em>BBC</em>, you can track their apparent movement across the sky starting late March or early April.</p><p>The two planets will hang low in the western sky after sunset. An obstructed view of the horizon will help in observing the planet after dusk. Look for the Castor and Pollux stars in the Gemini constellation - that's where you will find Venus sitting above Jupiter. Both the planets will be the brightest dots in the night sky. </p><p>The light from the Moon should be low intensity as it will be moving toward the 'new Moon' phase, making the viewing even more pleasant.</p>