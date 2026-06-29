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Humans and great apes show similar rhythmic pattern in laughter

Researchers now have compared laughter in ⁠humans to laughter in the various great apes — chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas and orangutans.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 12:42 IST
Science NewsTrendingorangutanHumansGorillasChimpanzee

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