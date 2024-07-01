Hunting for food, escaping danger: Survival acts linked to brain's hypothalamus

New Delhi: The brain's hypothalamus could be critical for helping one switch between behaviours to survive -- such as hunting for prey and escaping a predator, a new study has found.

The hypothalamus, almond-sized and located deep within the human brain, is known to be important for survival. It is sometimes referred to as the body's 'thermostat' for its role in maintaining temperature, along with regulating hunger, thirst, fatigue and sleep.

However, researchers from California Institute of Technology, US, have found that the hypothalamus also helps an individual switch between seemingly opposite behaviours, such as hunting prey and escaping predators, even as previous studies have suggested the brain region to be critical for shifting behaviours in animals.