Hyderabad-based researchers develop new eDNA sequencing method to assess biodiversity

In this new method, the researchers filter out eDNA from environmental samples, read their sequences, and thus, identify the source of the eDNA. They tested their method in the highly biodiverse wetland ecosystem of Chilika Lagoon in Odisha, India's largest brackish water lagoon, with the Chilika Development Authority's help. By comparing over 10 billion sequences of eDNA fragments from multiple seasonal samples with a large database of reference sequences from all the known species, the researchers were able to detect organisms across the tree of life.



They estimated that the total taxonomic diversity of Chilika Lagoon is about 1071 families across the tree of life, comprising approximately 799 families of eukaryotes, 230 families of bacteria, 27 families of archaea, and 13 families of DNA viruses. The researchers also found the relative abundances of families of organisms vary significantly across different locations and seasons in the ecosystem. This indicates that the method can also help monitor the changes in biodiversity across space and time.

“The current methodologies for eDNA-based bioassessment are limited to approaches where only specific species or groups of related taxa are looked for. We worked around this problem and improved detection of organisms, from microbes to mammals, even if they are low in abundance. And we can detect all those organisms whose reference genome sequences are known,” said S Manu, a PhD student at CCMB who carried out the study. This has helped the new method to detect many kinds of organisms that are otherwise not detected through existing molecular biology tests.



Dr G Umapathy, Senior Principal Scientist who supervised the study also commented on the universality of the method. He said, “This method can be efficiently applied in different types of ecosystems to assess the total biodiversity and monitor the biodiversity loss due to anthropogenic factors to inform data-driven conservation efforts in large areas.”