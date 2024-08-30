Hyderabad: Scientists link origins of Indian centipedes to ancient supercontinent Gondwana

Hyderabad: Scientists at Hyderabad based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) found that the Indian scutigeromorphs originated in Gondwana and continued to evolve within Peninsular India. They also believe that Australian biodiversity of Scutigeromorpha is likely to have originated when the Indian ancestor dispersed from India within the last 100 million years.

They used specimens from across the Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats as well as a global dataset of genetic sequences. The tremendous species richness of the peninsular region of India, particularly within the Western and Eastern Ghats mountain chains have intrigued the researchers. This is even more so as the Peninsular Indian landmass is extremely old. It was part of the supercontinent Gondwana which consisted of present-day Africa, Antarctica, Australia and South America merged together approximately 200 million years ago. Eventually, Gondwana broke into parts and the Indian landmass drifted to its current position.

Where then, do all the organisms found in Peninsular India come from? This question bothered these scientists and took up the study on scutigeromorphs.