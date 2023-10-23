Incorporating nature into education can build skills and improve mental health

Neurologist Iain McGilchrist sees a central role for attention in creating our world:

“the kind of attention we bring to bear on the world changes the nature of the world we attend to…”

As we participate with the world, we create stories that tell us how the world is, creates strategies for action, and moral and ethical standards to live by. The Philosopher Alasdair Macintyre acknowledges the importance of the question “What am I to do?” But first, he argues, we must consider: What story or stories do I find myself a part of? Our work aims to re-centre the planet and our environmental community within our collective stories.