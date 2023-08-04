India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Unfortunately, people don’t protest for a Great Indian Bustard that gets electrocuted from high tension lines like they did to save the Anvi tigress in 2018 from being shot dead after it killed 14 human beings. The judiciary doesn’t intervene when extensive biodiverse-rich forests of Chhattisgarh, northeast and the Andamans are diverted for infrastructure and mining projects the same way it did to commute the shooting order issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden into a capture and life imprisonment for a conflict tiger in Mudumalai tiger reserve based on a public interest litigation. These events show our environmental activism getting limited to a single species or sometimes one animal, ignoring the other critical wildlife that begs conservation attention.