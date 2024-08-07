Indian astronomers develop new method to predict extent of upcoming solar cycle maximum

Bengaluru: Astronomers at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru have developed a new approach to predict the strength of an upcoming solar cycle maximum, the period of highest activity in the sun’s roughly 11-year periodic cycle.

Using 100 years of data from the IIA-run Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, they established a correlation between the width of super-granular cells on the solar surface during the minimum year of the solar cycle and the number of sunspots seen during the subsequent solar cycle maximum. Findings from their recent study are billed to help in forecasting space weather.

A solar cycle is marked by minimal activity that builds up to a period of maximum activity, followed by a drop back to the minimum. These changes are measured in terms of the number of sunspots observed on the solar surface.