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India’s NavIC satellite navigation system is in distress with only three functional satellites

ISRO last week said the on-board atomic clocks of IRNSS-1F stopped functioning on March 13, ten years after the satellite was launched.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:36 IST
ScienceIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)NaVIC

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