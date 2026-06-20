India’s oldest nuclear power reactors are back on the electricity grid

<p>New Delhi: India’s two oldest<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nuclear"> nuclear power reactors</a> are back on the electricity grid for the next ten years following extensive modernisation and refurbishment works, official sources said.</p><p>The first two units at Tarapur Atomic Power Station – TAPS-1 and TAPS-2 with the capacity of 160 MWe each – have been reconnected to the grid after more than five years. Set up in 1969, the two boiling water reactors are also the world’s oldest functional nuclear power plants.</p><p>Post refurbishment, TAPS-1 has been operating since last December. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atomic%20energy">Atomic Energy</a> Regulatory Board last month approved TAPS-2 to operate for another 10 years following which it has been synchronised to the grid.</p><p>“Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) units 1 & 2 are delivering power to the nation together, with TAPS-2 successfully synchronized to the national grid. TAPS-1 is already operational and generating clean power,” the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited said.</p>.No proposal before Karnataka govt to establish nuclear power plant in Western Ghats: Eshwar Khandre.<p>The refurbishment included complete replacement of reactor coolant recirculation piping with forged piping and fittings made of advanced corrosion-resistant stainless steel, the AERB said. Multiple safety upgrades have also been carried out.</p><p>During the extended outage, inspections of critical reactor components such as reactor pressure vessel welds were carried out as part of the assessment of the unit's ageing status and residual operating life. "The evaluations have shown that the reactor can continue safe operation with the normal maintenance and surveillance programme," the AERB said.</p><p>For over five decades, TAPS-1 & 2 have contributed to the nation’s energy security and development while providing clean, reliable and low-carbon electricity.</p><p>“The successful operation of both units marks another significant milestone in India’s nuclear energy journey and demonstrates the strength of indigenous capabilities, engineering excellence and a robust safety culture,” the NPCIL said in a social media post.</p><p>The achievement comes days after NPCIL reached another milestone in the construction of its most advanced nuclear power reactor at Kudankulam nuclear power plant when the 320 tonnes reactor pressure vessel of the fifth unit was successfully erected.</p><p>The RPV is the heart of a nuclear power plant, housing the reactor core where the nuclear fission reaction takes place.</p><p>The Kudankulam site comprises six units, each with a 1000 MWe capacity. Of these, the first two units have been functioning for more than a decade while construction is in the final stages for the third and fourth units, which are likely to be commissioned in the next few months. The fifth and sixth units at Kudankulam are undergoing construction.</p><p>The Tarapur Atomic Power Station site is also home to two operating Indian-designed 540 MWe pressurised heavy water reactors, Tarapur 3&4, connected to the grid in 2005 and 2006, respectively.</p><p>It has also been proposed as the site for the construction of the lead units of two Indian-designed small modular reactors: the BSMR-200, a 200 MWe reactor based on pressurised water reactor technology, and the 55 MWe SMR-55. </p>