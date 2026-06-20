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India’s oldest nuclear power reactors are back on the electricity grid

The refurbishment included complete replacement of reactor coolant recirculation piping with forged piping and fittings made of advanced corrosion-resistant stainless steel, the AERB said.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsScienceNuclear energynuclear power plant

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